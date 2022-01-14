Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. 567,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,541. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

