Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 5.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,529. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

