Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to post sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clene by 37.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 357,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,698. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

