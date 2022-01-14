Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce $12.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.21 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 156,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,431. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

