Zacks: Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSE WRE opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.64 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

