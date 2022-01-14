Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines’ lead product, Ayvakit, approved to treat a rare cancer, has seen a strong uptake since approval. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion of the drug should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche narrowed the revenue stream.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,280. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

