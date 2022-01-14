Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.