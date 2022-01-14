Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Hold

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CODX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CODX opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,000. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.