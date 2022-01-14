Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Hold

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.20. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

