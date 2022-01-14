Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Hold

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. "

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

