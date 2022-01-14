Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) to Sell

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ INKT opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63.

About MiNK Therapeutics

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.