Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “
OPAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.79.
Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,096,000.
Offerpad Company Profile
