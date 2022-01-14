Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

OPAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.79.

OPAD traded down 0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching 4.28. 15,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 7.09. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 4.58 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,096,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

