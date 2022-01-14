Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FLOW. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.