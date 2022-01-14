Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) to Hold

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $962.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

