Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,063 shares of company stock worth $274,509 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

