Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 52.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 42.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1,057.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Baidu by 59.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

