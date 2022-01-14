Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

BRSP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE BRSP opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $5,135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

