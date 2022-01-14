Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 2,807,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after buying an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 441,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

