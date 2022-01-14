Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE DAC opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93. Danaos has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

