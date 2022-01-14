Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

