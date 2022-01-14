Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FAT. TheStreet raised FAT Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

FAT Brands stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.91%.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.