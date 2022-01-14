Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to “Hold”

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Isoray in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

