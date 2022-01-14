Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) to “Buy”

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

