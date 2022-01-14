Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Polaris (NYSE:PII) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Polaris by 4.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

