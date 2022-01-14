Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

TCMD stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $359.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

