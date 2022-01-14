Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) to “Buy”

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thorne Healthtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

THRN opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. Thorne Healthtech has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

