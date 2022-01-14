Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Buy”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Upland Software stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Upland Software has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

