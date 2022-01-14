ZB Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $111.82 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

