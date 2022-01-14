Zealand Pharma A/S Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.67) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

