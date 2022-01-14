Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.80. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

