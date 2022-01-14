Zealium (NZL) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Zealium has a market cap of $16,021.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00653048 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

