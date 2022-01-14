Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $95.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $684,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,413 shares of company stock worth $12,689,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

