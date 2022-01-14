Zero Price Reaches $0.0937 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Zero has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $24,623.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00331436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00088874 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00124865 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,948,401 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

