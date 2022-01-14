Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $253.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $344.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

