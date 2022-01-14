Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $365,041.20 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 22,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $365,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sri Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $16.13 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

