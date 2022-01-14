Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce $721.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $725.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $698.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

