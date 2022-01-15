-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

VSTM opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $327.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $2,872,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.