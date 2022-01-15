$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.