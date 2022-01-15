$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.42. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,785 shares of company stock worth $4,867,901 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 183.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

