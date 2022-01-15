$0.38 EPS Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 604,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 191,097 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 3.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

