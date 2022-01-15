$0.40 EPS Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,230. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.