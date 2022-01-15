$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter.

SII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $39.05 on Monday. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at $8,859,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,554,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

