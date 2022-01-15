$0.56 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.80. 161,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,843. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

