$1.00 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.06. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

