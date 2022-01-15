$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $51.20. 566,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,059. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

