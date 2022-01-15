$1.14 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.16. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 46,422.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

