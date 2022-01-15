$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.94. 959,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.