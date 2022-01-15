$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

AGR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.04. 491,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

