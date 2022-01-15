$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.45. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.93. The company had a trading volume of 844,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.