$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.61. 303,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

